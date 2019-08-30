COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A gang member was sentenced to 75 years in prison Friday for his role in several aggravated robberies, authorities say.

In May 2018, Robert Lee Murray Jr., 35, and several accomplices lured a man into a parking lot and tried to sell him several iPhones, according to the Collin County District Attorney's office.

When the victim arrived at the parking lot, Murray threatened to shoot the man. Murray then stole several items from the victim’s vehicle, authorities say.

Plano investigators discovered text messages and photos on the phones of Murray and his accomplices that linked him to the crime. Detectives also found Murray’s fingerprints on the victim’s vehicle, police say.

During the 2018 robbery, Murray was on parole from a 23-year prison sentence for a different robbery he committed in 2003, records show.

Murray was on trial for the most recent crime and a jury found him guilty of aggravated battery.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors brought up Murray’s criminal past and gang affiliation.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Murray to 75 years in prison.

“A violent gang member and career criminal preyed on an innocent civilian for the last time. The judge and jury showed him the prison door and now he’ll pay for his crimes for a long, long time,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement after the sentencing.

More on WFAA: