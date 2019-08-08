More than two years after he joined the Frisco Police Department, K-9 Officer Boris' end of watch was Wednesday due to a medical-related issue, police say.

A 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, Boris assisted in 79 drug-related arrests and helped in the search of seven suspects during his time on the force, Frisco police said Thursday in a statement.

"[He] was successful in six no-bite suspect apprehensions," the department said.

A ceremony honoring Boris' life will be held Monday. The public is welcome.

Frisco police said details on the ceremony will soon be released. You can check for details on their Facebook page.

More WFAA animal coverage: