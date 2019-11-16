FRISCO, Texas — A man died Friday after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a creek, officials say.

Frisco police say the incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Friday north of Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway.

First responders say when they arrived at the scene of the crash the vehicle was upside down in the Panther Creek Relief.

Officers were able to pull the man out of the vehicle and render aid. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Frisco police at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.

