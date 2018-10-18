The City of Plano says it has had five major sewer overflows because of rain in the last two weeks. The latest spillover happened Wednesday night from a City manhole.

According to a press release the overflow volume was 100,000 gallons which poured into White Rock Creek. The city says crews are working on cleanup.

According to city numbers more than 1 million gallons of wastewater have overflowed in the last nine days because of heavy rainstorms.

The city says public drinking water has not been impacted and is still safe to consume.

