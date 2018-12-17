In the city of Frisco, code enforcement officers spent Monday morning removing Bird scooters from sidewalks and streets.

Last Monday, the company dropped off 200 rental scooters in Frisco, but the city was not made aware of it. City council members say neighbors and business owners were surprised to see them.

An emergency special meeting was called where city council members discussed the concerns with a Bird representative. The city told Bird to remove all the scooters by Monday at 8:00 a.m., otherwise, officers would remove it themselves. By the morning, scooter were still scattered across town, so officials took it in their own hands.

“City Council members told the company last week they were disappointed,” Henry Hill, Frisco’s Deputy City Manager, said. “If the interest was to have a partnership, they were disappointed that this was the first step.”

On Tuesday at 5 p.m., the city council meeting will discuss the topic of scooters again, and the possibility of prohibiting scooters in Frisco until rules and ordinances are made.

