MCKINNEY, Texas — On Wednesday, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner sent a letter to city police chiefs across the county to help address concerns with the coronavirus.

The sheriff said there will not be any sweeping changes to operations unless conditions call for it.

The letter reads, "use your best judgment on arrests and transports to the county jail."

Fifty people are entered into the Collin County Detention Facility every day. The hope is to lower that number to allow them to keep one jail pod free and open. There are 16 jail pods at CCDF.

"None of us knows what the short term future is going to be. He's saying, 'Hey, help us manage the population,'" Sgt. Jon Felty of Allen Police said.

Allen police is one of a dozen or so departments and agencies that got the letter.

The sheriff hopes to keep that open pod as an isolation infirmary just in case the virus becomes a larger issue.

Skinner is asking departments voluntarily to cite non-violent or Class C misdemeanor offenders straight to court as opposed to jail.

"We've been practicing that for years. Many more of them would not be arrested than would be arrested on a Class C misdemeanor," Felty clarified.

The sheriff said this recommendation requires cooperation.

"I am not trying to restrict your officers' proper exercise of discretion," reads the letter.

Meanwhile at the Collin County courthouse, sources told WFAA that misdemeanor courts will be cancelling jury trials for a little while but all other courts are fully operational.

