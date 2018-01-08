A Collin County jail worker is accused of inappropriately touching inmates who worked in the kitchen, according to the sheriff's department.

Kyle Anderson Thomas, a civilian employee at the jail, faces multiple counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody, a state jail felony. He was in custody Wednesday at the Collin County jail with his bail set at $20,000.

Several victims in the case reported "a number of incidents where Thomas had touched them over their clothes inappropriately," a news release from the sheriff's department said. Thomas is also accused of making several "unsolicited inappropriate comments that were sexual in nature" to the inmates.

"We will never tolerate illegal or inappropriate conduct in our ranks," Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement.

