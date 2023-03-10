Collin County officer who was injured, placed on life support after traffic accident has died

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said he leaves behind a wife and 11-year-old son.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Collin County Sheriff's Office officer has died nearly a week after being hospitalized in an off-duty traffic accident, according to the department.

The sheriff's office said Detention Officer Benjamin Held was involved in an off-duty traffic accident last week and was flown to an area hospital, where he was put on life support.

Helm suffered significant head trauma, CCSO said.

CCSO announced Friday that Helm had been taken off life support and passed away. The department said Helm is an organ donor, and an organ walk would be held for him.

"If you had the pleasure of knowing Held, you know he was an excellent officer, field-training officer, detention response team member, and a passionate officer who impacted the lives of everyone he met," CCSO said in a Facebook post. "He will be truly missed."

"We ask the citizens of Collin County to pray for Held’s family, loved ones, friends, and fellow officers as they mourn this devastating loss," CCSO added.

