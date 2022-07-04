After damaged by gunfire during hostage situation in early 2022, Colleyville synagogue reopens for service with new look

Through paintings and heartwarming messages, Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville is healing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — It was three months ago when a gunman walked into Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and held four people hostage.

Now, after much needed repairs and change, the synagogue will open its doors Friday, April 8.

Today, a rededication ceremony was held.

“A lot of the art work you will see in the building is a member of our congregation,” said Michael Finfer, the president of Congregation Beth Israel.

Through paintings and heartwarming messages, Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville is healing.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is smiling, & happy to hold a prayer service after a long 3 months.



Cytron-Walker & 3 others were held hostage for 10+ hours in January by Malik Faisal Akram.



“We are all human beings trying to do the best we can, in this thing called life.”@wfaa pic.twitter.com/4hyNRRdRuF — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) April 7, 2022

“Three sections of this was damaged by the police after they came into the building. The hostage rescue team,” said Finfer.

The synagogue was left damaged by gunfire.

Inside, a lot has changed to uplift everyone.

“By changing the carpet, the wall colors. That also helped a bit with the gentleman who had been involved with the incident itself,” said Finfer.

Postcards from Japan after what Colleyville went through in January. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/3ZhfyACQFF — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) April 7, 2022

In January, a gunman held four people hostage for 10 hours.

The suspect, Malik Faisal Akram was killed in the standoff.

Arlene Schwartz was the first one who ran out.

“The FBI, police, everyone has just been wonderful,” said Schwartz, the Para-Rabbi.

Jeff Cohen was among the four people held hostage, he chocked up while talking to WFAA.

“I’m so excited to be coming back,” said Cohen, from Congregation Beth Israel.

And, for Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was also held hostage, Friday evening's prayer service will be an emotional one for him.

“We are all human beings trying to do the best we can in this thing called life. The more we can see the sense of humanity in each other, that we can understand, that our struggles are like your struggles, ” said Rabbi Cytron-Walker.