Colleyville mayor doubles down on not enforcing county mask order

Colleyville will not punish owners and residents who refuse to wear masks at city businesses, despite a county order mandating it.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Mayor Richard Newton doubled down on not enforcing Tarrant County's mask requirement order Friday at city hall, and argued a popular fireworks show scheduled to start hours later does not violate the order's requirements for large outdoor events.

Friday’s Stars and Guitars festival and fireworks show at Colleyville City Park will go on as scheduled, the day after Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed the executive order that requires people to wear masks at outdoor events of 100 people or more where social distancing is not feasible.

The requirement doesn’t apply to Friday’s event, Newton said, because it’s being held on a 40-acre space, with room to socially distance. Families can also watch the fireworks from their cars and listen to the event on the radio.

Newton encourages people to wear masks if they choose and will have masks available for families who want them, but the city will not force residents to wear them.

"I expect it’ll be a very safe event,” Newton said. “I encourage people to take every precaution they possibly can take."

The county order also mandates Tarrant County businesses to require workers and customers to wear masks or face a fine of $500 to $1,000.

Th City of Colleyville will not enforce that, Newton said.

“We are not countermanding the county’s order whatsoever,” Newton said. “We’re just not doing anything.”

The new county requirements came as Tarrant County’s total COVID-19 cases surpassed 10,000 and continue to climb.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley called the decision disappointing and dangerous on Thursday.

“I do think it’s dangerous,” Whitley said. “I think it sets a very poor example for an elected official.”

“It’s [Whitley's] order,” Newton responded Friday. “It’s the county’s order and he’s welcome to enforce it, so what is dangerous about that?”

Newton said he frequently wears masks at area businesses and encourages constituents to do the same, but said city employees will not punish residents who choose not to.

“The county has their authority,” Newton said. “They can execute and enforce that. That’s perfectly fine. I have no issue with that. We just choose not to participate so basically we’re not taking action.”