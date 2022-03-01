Report of gun in vehicle leads to lockdown at Colleyville Heritage High School, officials say

In the latest update just before 6 p.m., Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said all students had been dismissed.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Colleyville Heritage High School is on lockdown after a report of a gun in a vehicle on campus, district officials said.

In an update just before 6 p.m., Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said all students had been dismissed. This came after the district said it was working on a "controlled dismissal" of students. Parents were asked to pick up their students at their normal location, while buses would run on normal routes.

The school district first reported the lockdown just before 3:30 p.m. The district said a firearm was reported in a vehicle and that a "person in question" was detained.

According to the district, Colleyville police responded and started interviewing people on campus. At 4:20 p.m., the district said police were searching the vehicle in question.

The district said police were still searching for the possible weapon while school officials were working to dismiss students.

There have been no reports of any injuries or incidents involving students and staff, according to the district.