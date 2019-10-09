A Cockrell Hill police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit with "some sort of stick" by a suspect Tuesday night, police sources say.
The officer went to a home in Cockrell Hill to serve a mental health warrant and had to call Dallas police for backup, sources said.
The suspect was arrested on the warrant and also on a charge of assaulting an officer.
