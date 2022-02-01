North Texas man arrested for murdering a 43-year-old man, Cleburne police say

When officers arrived, they found Tony Chandler on the ground with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

CLEBURNE, Texas — A North Texas man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 43-year-old man, according to the Cleburne Police Department.

On Monday around 4:55 p.m., Cleburne police received a call about a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Pacific Street. This is next to John P. Bradshaw Park.

Randy Chandler, 22, ran away from the scene before the officers got there. Police found him soon after and took him into custody, Cleburne police said.

Randy Chandler has been arrested and charged with the murder of Tony Chandler. No bond has been set at this time.

WFAA reached out to the Cleburne Police Department Tuesday to see if these two were related in any way, but we didn't get a response.