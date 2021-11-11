2 Cleburne firefighters taken to hospital after crash while transporting patient, officials say

The crash happened on Chisholm Trail Parkway near Overton Ridge Boulevard Thursday afternoon and involved multiple vehicles.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Cleburne firefighters had to be taken to a hospital after a crash involving their ambulance in Fort Worth Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened on Chisholm Trail Parkway near Overton Ridge Boulevard. The Cleburne Fire Department said the firefighters were transporting a patient to a facility in Fort Worth at the time of the crash.

The department said the crash involved multiple vehicles and that the firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patient in the ambulance was taken to their destination by MedStar, officials said.

Officials did not say if there were other injuries reported.

According to the fire department, the Texas Department of Public Safety will be looking into the crash as the cause remains under investigation.