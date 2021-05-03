x
CLEAR Alert issued in search for missing 28-year-old, Allen police say

ALLEN, Texas — Allen police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 28-year-old man, officials said. 

David Ian Bracey was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of Bridgeway Lane in Allen. He was wearing a black t-shirt, maroon athletic shorts and no shoes at the time, according to police. 

He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. Officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own safety. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Allen Police Department at 214-509-4321.

