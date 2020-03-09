CLEAR Alert issued for Irving man with 'extensive health conditions'

IRVING, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Thursday morning for a missing 56-year-old man.
Victory Robert Vasquez was last seen around 5 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 700 bock of Sunny Lane, according to Irving Police.
Officials say Vasquez has extensive medical conditions.
Vasquez is described as having black and gray hair and a mustache. Police also say he is around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on Vasquez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.