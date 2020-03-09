x
CLEAR Alert issued for Irving man with 'extensive health conditions'

Credit: Irving Police Department
IRVING, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Thursday morning for a missing 56-year-old man. 

Victory Robert Vasquez was last seen around 5 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 700 bock of Sunny Lane, according to Irving Police. 

Officials say Vasquez has extensive medical conditions. 

Vasquez is described as having black and gray hair and a mustache. Police also say he is around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Vasquez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

Credit: Irving Police Department
Victory Robert Vasquez, 56.

