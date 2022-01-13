Classes canceled at Aledo Middle School on Thursday due to fire

The fire department is still determining what caused the small blaze, but school will resume as scheduled on Friday.

ALEDO, Texas — Classes were canceled Thursday at Aledo Middle School due to smoke reported in the building, the district said.

The fire department was called to the campus Thursday morning because of a small fire in the new fine arts area of the school early in the morning.

The fire department is still determining what caused the fire but were able to contain the damage to one classroom.

"Due to that investigation and the significant impact on areas that serve students in the building, we are not able to have school at the campus today," the district said in a letter to parents and staff.

School is expected to resume on Friday. Teachers will be assigned to the damaged area of the building to ensure students know where -- and where not -- to go.

"We regret the inconvenience that this will cause your family. We are grateful for our local fire department’s quick response and that everyone is safe and unharmed," the letter said.