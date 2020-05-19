Class of 2020 seniors take over Texas Motor Speedway for unique graduation that was big on social distancing

All 23 Denton County high schools are scheduled to graduate at Texas Motor Speedway.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The track at Texas Motor Speedway is used to seeing pit crews and racecars, but on Monday high school seniors from Denton County were the ones taking the final lap.

The speedway is where NASCAR and IndyCar drivers regularly hit speeds in excess of 200 miles per hour. But when high school seniors needed a safe and socially distant way to celebrate graduation, the venue stepped in to help.

The Class of 2020 has held its breath in the past few weeks. Many were expecting to not have graduation due to the threat of COVID-19.

Many school districts were planning on doing virtual graduations before the Texas Education Agency lifted restrictions on them.

Open-air areas have been the preferred choice for graduation locations.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is also chipping in by letting seniors graduate at AT&T Stadium.

Argyle High School and Krum High School had their graduation ceremonies at the speedway Monday night.

Many of the students hadn't seen each other in person for weeks.

Graduating seniors were placed in chairs on the track near the starting line, while family and friends wishing to watch were placed in the infield of the speedway on the other side of the track.

There, families could tune into a radio station where they listened to the ceremony in their cars.

Speeches and diploma announcements were met with honks, cheers, and airhorns.

It was a unique experience. Unconventional, but memorable without question.