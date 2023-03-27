Lawyer Lee Merritt arrested at McKinney protest, allegedly told police he wanted to be arrested

Merritt has represented families in multiple North Texas cases, including those involving Marvin Scott III and Atatiana Jefferson as well.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Civil rights lawyer and activist Lee Merritt was arrested over the weekend during a protest in North Texas, according to the McKinney Police Department.

On Sunday just after 4 p.m., McKinney police officers were dispatched to a report of around 20 people, including several children, blocking U. S. Highway 380 westbound at Community.

Several more calls continued to come into the department's 911 call center about a large group of protesters blocking U. S. Highway 380, according to police. Officers followed the protestors for several minutes, blocking traffic for them from Town Crossing to Wisteria Way while reportedly asking them to not block the roadway. Protesters told officers they wanted to be arrested, police say.

Officers gave about 10 minutes of warnings as protesters continued to block the road. Three protesters were arrested for failing to follow lawful orders to leave the roadway. The others did move, and vehicles were then able to proceed along U. S. Highway 380 once again.

One of those three protesters was Merritt, who is the founder of The Merritt Law Firm. The business' website says his law firm, "represents victims of police brutality, official corruption, corporate discrimination and hate based crimes all over the country."

Merritt's practice is based out of Philadelphia, and he is licensed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but his federal practice allows him to represent clients in all 50 states.

Along with the other two people arrested, Merritt was charged with "Obstructing a Highway/Passageway," which is considered as a Class B misdemeanor in Texas. Merritt was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest and is also charged with "Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon," police say.

As of Monday afternoon, it has not been confirmed yet what Merritt and the other people there Sunday were protesting.