Civil hearing in Fort Worth bishop-nuns feud postponed

FORT WORTH, Texas — The case that has shared a lot of spotlight in the court of public opinion will have to wait just a little bit longer for its spot in a real civil court.

Judge Don Cosby, of Fort Worth, reset Friday's hearing to next week after the plaintiffs raised a point that there is a "crucial evidentiary matter" to look through.

Bishop Michael Olson of the Fort Worth Diocese attended Friday's hearing with his attorneys. The nuns were not in court but were also represented by their attorneys.

"Well of course I want them to be here, but Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes is too frail," said Sheila Johnson, a supporter of the monastery and close confidante of the nuns.

Johnson is also the eldest great granddaughter of Amon Carter Sr. whose family donated the Arlington property to the sisters back in 1970s.

The Reverend Mother is at the center of this civil case. The nuns and their attorney are arguing they were defamed and that the Bishop Olson took their mobile devices from them. They are seeking $1 million in damages.

"This is no disrespect to the court, but this is a matter for the Vatican," said Michael Anderson, attorney for the diocese.

Anderson said there is a parallel church or canonical investigation happening and he wants the case dismissed because the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction.

In early April, Bishop Olson suspended Agnes, alleging she broke a vow of chastity with a priest from another diocese. Olson alleged she admitted to breaking the vow five separate times.

The diocese also accuses Agnes of using drugs -- and shared photos they claim show pill bottles and cannabis products.

The attorney for Mother Agnes Gerlach Matthew Bobo denies all of it.

The reason for Friday's reset may be central to the civil trial: Does a Tarrant County Civil Court have jurisdiction over an issue that is intertwined with ecclesiastical implications?

"The other side has raised whether certain canonical matters can come in. Obviously, we would like them in because it completely vindicates the Bishop. It shows that he acted appropriately, ecclesiastically, canonically, in all respects of this matter and this case doesn't belong in civil court," said Anderson.

The attorney for the nuns had no comment Friday. Johnson says she'd like a quick end to this.

"Whether it applies to both sides of course it needs to be appropriately postponed. Am I disappointed? Sure," said Johnson.