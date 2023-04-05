Citywide boil water notice issued for Decatur

The city says the notice will be in effect until at least 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

DECATUR, Texas — A citywide boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Wise County city of Decatur.

In a news release, the city said around 9 a.m. Thursday a 12-inch water line off business Highway 380 was struck by a contractor installing underground utility.

Crews were able to stop a leak that was releasing treated water but water towers had to be taken offline due to pressure and volume loss, according to the city.

The city said as of Thursday evening, pressure in the public water system was normal and that water testing was still ongoing. According to the city, lab testing is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and could take up to 48 hours.

As a result, residents of Decatur are being asked to boil water before consumption. The city said restroom facilities can be used as normal as toilet flushing is not impacted.

The city said the boil water notice will remain in effect until at least 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Residents can receive up to two cases of drinking water per household through Thursday evening at Decatur Fire Station #1 at 1705 South State.