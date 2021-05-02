City of Whitehouse declares Feb. 7 as 'Patrick Mahomes Day'

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley declared Sunday, Feb. 7, as "Patrick Mahomes Day" during a press conference on Friday.
Mahomes, a Whitehouse native, will play in his second straight Super Bowl on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Chiefs are currently a three-point favorite over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to BetOnline.ag and other sportsbooks. Mahomes and the company should feel a great deal of confidence that they are equipped to win their second straight Lombardi Trophy.
Since November 10, 2019, Kansas City has only lost one game that Mahomes has appeared in, including the playoffs. They're 25-1 in Mahomes' last 26 games with one Super Bowl victory and the chance to make it two.