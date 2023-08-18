City of Sanger discusses rolling blackouts as high heat continues

According to city officials, Sanger is discussing rolling blackouts for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as an effort to help lessen the strain on the city's system.

SANGER, Texas — The city of Sanger is considering implementing rolling blackouts this weekend, as triple-digit temperatures continue to strain the power grid, officials announced.

According to city officials, Sanger was planning rolling blackouts between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, and on between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with temporary power outages possible in some areas.

The city is also asking for residents to continue to conserve energy, which will help reduce the time span of the outages.

The city can initiate its own outages, because it owns and operates its municipalities.

This comes a day after ERCOT called on Texans to voluntarily conserve energy following the high heat demand. According to ERCOT's live supply-and-demand tracker and forecast, ERCOT's energy supply was going to closely match the state's supply in the afternoon hours Thursday.