ROWLETT, Texas -- Uniformed police officers gather under the town's water tower as clouds roll over Rowlett. It's part of a ceremony to reflect on the officers they've lost in a profession they've dedicated their lives to as part of National Police Week.

"We're now keeping up with all the officer's deaths across the country. Each one of them touches our hearts, and it hurts us all every time it happens," said Chief Mike Brodnax of the Rowlett Police Department.

The latest line of duty death coming especially close to home. Less than ten miles from Rowlett, 27-year-old Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander was shot and killed inside a Home Depot while attempting to make an arrest. That was just three weeks ago.

"Anytime a law officer is shot and killed anywhere near our area, it gets close to home and our hearts go out and we hurt," Brodnax said.

So far this year, four police officers have been killed on the job in Texas. Last year, 14 Texas officers died on the job.

Concerning numbers to Rowlett Chief Mike Brodnax.

"Statistically I'm not sure about that but it seems like it is, it seems like its closer to home then it's been in a long time," Brodnax said.

Despite the dangers, there's no shortage of applicants.

"In terms of recruiting, we still have people coming in every day that's wanting to be a police officer," he said.

Applicants both young -- and not so young. Meet the newest member of the department -- 67-year-old Mark Riaboy.

"Anytime that the police department needs help we come and help," Riaboy said.

The recently retired optometrist set his sights on the Volunteer in Police Service program.

"I'm very new to this, among three months," Riaboy said.

From parking tickets to traffic, the 30 volunteers supplement the work of Rowlett's 80 officers.

"I felt it my duty to come out and join, I feel very proud to be proud of the police department and to be a part of this service today," Riaboy said.

A service that serves as yet another reminder that no matter the risk there will always be someone to answer the call.

