McKinney to open $11 million indoor tennis complex

The facility at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park will create a notable public tennis center.

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney will soon be opening a new $11 million indoor tennis complex at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.

The complex will be a 55,000-square-foot facility that will be next to an existing outdoor tennis facility, The Courts of McKinney. It will have six indoor courts, bringing the total number of courts within the complex to 29.

The building includes training rooms, administrative offices, locker rooms and a second-level viewing mezzanine.

A ribbon-cutting event will be held Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Following comments from city and elected officials, food and music will accompany tennis activities and giveaways. The event is free and open to the public.

"Our mission is to continually enhance our parks system with new features and activities that will excite our residents and bring people to McKinney for a day, a long weekend, or even a lifetime," said Michael Kowski, Director of Parks and Recreation. "This new tennis facility is the perfect solution for tennis lovers who want to continue playing even during inclement weather. Whether you are a seasoned player or just starting out, the facility caters to all skill levels and offers a variety of programs and lessons to help players improve their game."

The Courts of McKinney opened in 2012 with 11 outdoor courts and a clubhouse and was subsequently awarded the United States Tennis Association Facility of the Year Award. Over the years, the city expanded the facility to 23 total outdoor courts and incorporated pickleball into the programming. The city has contracted with Impact Activities to oversee the day-to-day operations of the complex since its opening.

With the completion of the new indoor facility, the city can pursue more large-scale tournaments for all ages and skill levels.