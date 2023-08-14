'Brown grass is better than dry faucets' | North Texas city warns residents to conserve water

In all cases, the city says outdoor water is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during summer months.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — The city of Lewisville is warning its residents to conserve water Monday to avoid a water emergency.

Officials said the city’s water system is currently operating at its maximum capacity as the county remains under emergency heat warning, with temperatures well above 100 degrees.

Officials said the city’s biggest stressor comes from outdoor irrigation (watering lawns). As a result, the city is increasing its enforcement of the mandatory outdoor watering restrictions as follows:

Residents with an even-numbered address are allowed to water on Tuesday and Saturday.

Residents with odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Wednesday and Sunday.

Commercial and apartment properties are allowed to water on Monday and Thursday.

Officials said there are exceptions under certain conditions, including properties that irrigate with reclaimed or well water, properties too large to water in a single day and areas where new sod has been recently installed. For more information on restrictions, click here.

In all cases, the city says outdoor water is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during summer months.