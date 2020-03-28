The City of Frisco announced it was postponing its general election and amending its stay-at-home order Friday.

Frisco City Council unanimously approved to move the May 2 general election to elect three council members, including a new mayor to Nov. 3, after concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The City says candidate filings will remain valid and will not be reopened for the November election.

Also, with the general election moving, the voter registration deadline will be October 5. Early voting will begin on Oct. 19 and end on Oct. 30.

Frisco City Council also amended its ordinance, which extends Mayor Cheney’s public health emergency declaration to include a mandatory stay-at-home order.

The City says its stay-at-home order now models Denton County’s order.

The amended ordinance goes into effect today and ends April 8, unless the council decides to extend it.

In addition, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, curbside and drive-thru service at the Frisco Public Library will be closed. Click here for more information.

