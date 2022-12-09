City of DeSoto cancels holiday parade, reschedules tree lighting ceremony over football semifinals and possible rain

Officials said the parade will not be rescheduled, but the tree lighting ceremony will be taking place Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

DESOTO, Texas — The City of DeSoto and DeSoto Parks & Recreation announced Friday they are canceling the city’s holiday parade and postponing the tree lighting ceremony this weekend.

City officials said the success of the DeSoto Eagles football team, who will be taking on Denton Guyer in the 6A Division II semifinals Saturday and possible rain showers have prompted the change.

All previously planned indoor events that are part of the city ‘Hometown Holiday Celebration’ will be held as scheduled. Those events will take place at the DeSoto Recreation Center and the DeSoto Library as seen below: