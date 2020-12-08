City of Denton extends disaster declaration for community without water

For eight months, residents in Green Tree Estates have had to rely on water deliveries from the city.

DENTON, Texas — The City of Denton will continue to supply non-potable water to residents in Green Tree estates through the month of August.

The Denton City Council voted to extend the disaster declaration, which was originally put into effect last November, until Aug. 31. Residents will then need to provide their own water or connect to the city's water system.

On July 22, the first family in the neighborhood had their water connection completed. According to the city, at least seven families have paid the necessary fees to connect to the City of Denton's water system.

“Like any property owner, Green Tree Estates property owners would be responsible for paying the fees associated with installing a meter, as well as the private plumbing work necessary to connect the meter to a dwelling,” said city spokesperson Ryan Adams.

The city and non-profit organizations including Movimento Cosecha and League of United Latin American Citizens Denton continue to provide residents with water.

The organizations have also raised more than $44,000 through GoFundMe to help seven families establish their water connection. According to Mariela Yuñez-James of Movimento Cosecha, the cost of the connection for residents is upwards of $6,000.

“The plumber has told us that he will be able to connect the remaining homes by the end of August or the beginning of September,” said Yuñez-James.

The financial hardship of paying to connect to city water has been further complicated for some residents due to the coronavirus.

"Due to the pandemic, several families were impacted and lost their jobs in March," Yuñez-James said.

In March, residents of Green Tree Estates asked the Denton City Council for a year to save money for the cost of the connection fees. The original disaster declaration was signed November 13, 2019.

The City Council originally approved the extension of the emergency declaration until the end of July 2020, but voted on July 28 to extended it again until the end of August.