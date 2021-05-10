City of Dallas says residents displaced after apartment explosion must leave hotels to clear rooms for Red River visitors

An email sent to tenants Monday, said the work to restore gas service should be complete in the next 7-14 days.

DALLAS — The nearly 250 tenants displaced after an apartment explosion in South Dallas last week, received fliers announcing their hotel stays were extended "at least" through Wednesday.

The City's Office of Emergency Management confirmed with WFAA on Tuesday that the tenants have to be checked out by Thursday because of the rooms already booked for Texas/OU weekend.

“I’m pretty sure they made those reservations way before this happened," said Audelia Camarillo.

Camarillo said she, and other tenants, weren't told the reason they'd have to check out of the three Downtown Dallas hotels they were put up in, but she understands.

“It would be an inconvenience to them, but it is kind of upsetting," Camarillo said. "But who wants to give out their room, right?”

The State Fair's website said the highly anticipated weekend typically brings in 100,000 people. Room prices for the hotel where Camarillo is staying with her family nearly double for a Friday check-in, compared to booking for a Wednesday through Friday stay.

Meanwhile, Camarillo said being forced to evacuate her home changed her family's plans this year.

“We can’t even take them to the fair, because we don’t have any money," said Camarillo.

Camarillo is focused on what comes after Wednesday. She said she is hopeful the tenants will be offered vouchers for a different hotel, but she said it would make it harder to get her kids to school on time. Their school is a short walk from the hotel she's staying in, but she's already seen the struggle for families whose children attend school near their apartment complex.

While the company that owns Highland Hills has not responded to WFAA's requests for comments or information, tenants provided emails and flyers sent by property management.

Residents were invited to return to their units, if they live in buildings other than the two demolished after the explosion, but were told gas has not been restored. An email sent to tenants Monday, said the work to restore gas service should be complete in the next 7-14 days.

"How are we supposed to feel safe?" asked Camarillo.

She said she's heard conflicting stories about what caused the explosion but doesn't believe it would've happened if the property had been kept up properly.

"People don't care about communities like ours," said Camarillo.

She got emotional talking about returning to the property Tuesday.

“All our kids stand and play on that thing where the building was demolished," Camarillo said. "They stand there and hangout. If this had happened on the weekend, our kids would’ve been dead.”

She said an employee of the complex told her residents weren't being let out of their leases unless their buildings were destroyed. She said she was told to take legal action.

"I just want to move out of the apartments and start over," said Camarillo.

Multiple agencies have been working to serve the displaced tenants. The City also announced a resource center at the Erik Jonsson Central Library, which will be open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you would like to provide support, you can donate to the City of Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund at the Dallas Foundation, bit.ly/3oqXGVu.