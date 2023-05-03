City of Dallas dealing with ransomware attack against network

The city said they are working to assess the complete impact but that the impact to delivering city services to residents is limited

DALLAS — The city of Dallas said Wednesday afternoon they found a number of their servers compromised with ransomware.

The city's security monitoring tools notified the Security Operations Center of the ransomware attack, the city said, and it was then confirmed that a number of servers were compromised, impacting areas such as the Dallas Police Department website.

The city is actively working to isolate the ransomware and prevent it from spreading, officials said, and to remove it from infected servers and restore services.

Impact on delivery of services to citizens is limited at the moment, the city said, but officials are working to assess the complete impact.

If anyone is experiencing a problem with a particular city service, the city said they should call 311, or 911 if it is an emergency.

Dallas police said that 911 calls are not affected and that officers are continuing to be dispatched for service.

The city had a previous outage on April 19, which caused a city council meeting that day to be canceled and rescheduled. The outage affected most city departments, including 311 and water utilities.