City of Dallas, police send nuisance noise warnings to wrong addresses

"I don't know where they got their information from because it's not true," said resident Patricia Ann Ketchum.

DALLAS — What showed up on the front steps of two Dallas homes was as unlikely as it was unwelcome.

Patricia Ann Ketchum and Christina Bristow received the same letter from the city of Dallas and the police department. It was taped to their front doors and Bristow even has video of the officer delivering it.

"It was a little... unnerving... is a good word for it," said Bristow. "No one got one but me in this area," said Ketchum.

That letter starts by identifying their homes as a "nuisance noise property," which city code defines as "noises interfering with enjoyment of property or public place and comfort."

The letter also reads that future violations may result in fines up to $500 and/or arrest. The letter was a warning to the occupants of the residence in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.

The letter states that multiple 911 complaints about loud music, gunfire and fireworks from their property put them on this list.

Ketchum is 74 years old and doesn't have a firearm and hasn't shot any fireworks ever.

Dallas police confirms to WFAA that 680 letters were sent out days before July Fourth.

Tim Hill, Ketchum's son, got some clarification when he called into the police department.

"They did an algorithm that pulled calls from people who called 911 and people called on," Hill said. So, essentially the residents who called 911 were also getting letters.

Bristow is the neighborhood lead and she calls 911 for her neighbors. She feels someone should be held responsible for the possible mix-up.

DPD says the notices were part of a July 4 proactive approach.

"Dallas Police are handing out notices citywide leading up to the July 4th holiday. It’s a proactive initiative to educating the public and to prevent illegal firework use or possession in the city this weekend. There are more than 680 of the notices being passed out related to fireworks calls that were received July 4, 2021 and New Years Eve 2022. We have had reports that some of the notices have been left at unintended locations. We apologize for that confusion," read a statement from DPD.

"What's an unintended location? A mistake? How did they get my address?" posed Bristow.

They fear this mix-up could keep neighbors from wanting to call 911 when needed.