Dallas hiring more 911 operators after callers left on hold

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the low staffing at the call center "beyond frustrating."

The Dallas Police Department is looking to hire more 911 call-takers after it was revealed earlier this week that the center is short-staffed.

Mayor Eric Johnson said that residents should be able to call 911 without being left waiting.

"If that sounds familiar, it's because it's the third time in about eight years that short-staffing at the 911 call center has become a major issue," Johnson's office wrote in a newsletter, adding that the budget debate had hinged on funding the police department.

The City Council voted to cut $7 million from the police department's overtime budget.

The department said there are 69 call takers at the call center and the desired amount is 90. There are some personnel who are still in training and 14 others who are scheduled to be onboarded, police officials said.

It also said that COVID-19 has presented challenges to recruiting and maintaining personnel.

Starting pay for the position is $33,383, the department said.

The minimum qualifications are a high school diploma or G.E.D., ability to work varying shifts, two years customer service experience with heavy phone contact, data entry and form completion.

Some equivalencies are 45 semester hours and one year of experience and also current basic or higher TCOLE Telecommunicator Certificate.

For more information, call 214-671-4409 or email at dpdrecruiting@dallascityhall.com