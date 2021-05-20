City of Ennis helps high school host open-air 'prom they will never forget'

'The weather was perfect, and our students had a prom they will never forget,' said Ennis ISD Communications Officer Bill Honza.

ENNIS, Texas — In what has been a time of uncertainty surrounding spring activities, including prom for many school districts across North Texas this past year, the City of Ennis stepped up and offered a major “pick-me-up” for its high school.

With the pandemic still looming, Ennis High School was unsure if it would be able to host this year’s prom indoors. But the city stepped up and offered the use of its historic downtown as an open-air venue for the event.

And even better, as a way to give back, the nonprofit organization Ennis Main Street paid for most of it.

“The weather was perfect, and our students had a prom they will never forget,” said Ennis ISD Communications Officer Bill Honza.

And if the following video is any indication, the students enjoyed themselves celebrating on the streets of Ennis.