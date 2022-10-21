City of Dallas preparing to bring back scooters

The city is currently accepting permit applications from companies looking to offer shared dockless vehicles -- like scooters or bicycles -- to the public. (Again.)

DALLAS — For those who have been itching to roll down the city streets on a scooter once again, that time may be coming soon: The city intends to provide three companies with permits to offer dockless vehicles.

The city is currently taking applications from companies and intends to accept three applications from groups that provide dockless vehicle services -- meaning electric scooters or electric bicycles -- to the publics.

Companies will have until 5 p.m. Nov. 4 to submit an application.

A shared dockless vheicle service is defined as a service which deploys electric or motor-assisted scooters or bicycles for the public to rent in the public right-of-way. Approved companies will be able to deploy up to 500 vehicles at any given time once services launch. That number may increase later based on ridership and complain statistics.

Companies won't be able to apply for a permit again until next fall, the city said.

This program was previously stopped two years ago to address safety concerns. A public hearing was held in October 2020 to address concerns raised by businesses and the Dallas Police Department, but it was determined more changes would be needed to resume the program in a way to advance broader city goals like safety, equity and economic vitality.

The city formed a micromobility working group last fall to look at how the program could be improved upon relaunch, and several changes were adopted in June -- including the renaming of the program to the "Shared Dockless Vehicle Program."