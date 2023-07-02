City cancels memorial street toppers for Dallas activist after open beer bottle found in crashed car

Liegea Lopez, a beloved activist in Oak Cliff, died in a head-on car crash earlier this month.

DALLAS — Dallas City Council members had planned to add ceremonial street toppers to blocks in Oak Cliff to celebrate a beloved local activist who recently died in a car crash.

But that's not happening anymore.

The activist, 42-year-old Liegea Lopez, died in the crash Feb. 6 in Hutchins. It was a head-on collision.

A recently released crash report shows Lopez was traveling west on Dowdy Ferry Road and crossed over the double yellow lane marker and hit the second vehicle head-on. The report adds that an open bottle of beer was found in the driver's seat next to the center console of Lopez's vehicle.

The other driver involved in the crash, Lawrence Coleman, suffered major injuries, the report adds, and was taken to Baylor Dallas Hospital.

"This collision and the resulting death and injury is a tragedy for all of the families involved here," City Councilman Chad West said in a statement. "Alcohol has caused too many injuries and deaths on the road, tragically hurting families."

West further said Lopez has impacted the lives of many people over the years and her good deeds will live on in the community.

"Based on the information in the police report, and out of respect for Mr. Coleman and his family, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez, Councilmember Jaime Resendez, and I will not be moving forward with the sign topper honoring Ms. Lopez," West added.

West, along with councilmembers Omar Navaez and Jamie Resendez, had previously asked that the sign toppers be added between South Van Buren Avenue and North Adams Street in a memo earlier this month.