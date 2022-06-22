Texas-formed band Cigarettes After Sex announce 2022 tour; here's when they are coming to Dallas

Cigarettes After Sex was formed in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez. The band's first album, "I.", came out in 2012.

DALLAS — An American band that started in Texas announced its 2022 tour that will include two stops in the Lone Star State.

American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex recently announced its 2022 North American Tour along with a limited edition vinyl. The band last went on tour in 2017.

Cigarettes After Sex will be at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 22, and at the Granada Theater on Friday, Sept. 23. You can learn more about the tour dates here.

The group's current band members include Jacob Tomsky, Randall Miller and Greg Gonzalez, who formed the group in El Paso in 2008 while Gonzalez attended the University of Texas at El Paso.

The band's music "invokes not only the powerful feelings of euphoria inherent in the band’s name itself, but somehow manages to recreate emotions found only in the most romantic of movies," according to Cigarettes After Sex's Facebook page.

The band's first album, "I.", came out in 2012 with the song "Nothing's Gonna Hurt My Baby" gaining a lot of online attention.