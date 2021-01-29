'She was a walk through history': Dallas school remembers visit from legendary actress Cicely Tyson, who died Thursday

Cicely Tyson came to Dallas in 2017 to raise money and awareness for St. Philip's School. She was remembered for her grace, elegance, and passion to help others.

DALLAS — Cicely Tyson graced the halls of St Philips' School in 2017, almost four years before her death on Jan. 28, 2021.

“She was a walk through history. She was almost majestic when she was here,” said Dr. Terry Flowers, St. Philip’s School headmaster.

She came to raise money and awareness for the school, which sits in an impoverished area of Dallas.

In a 2017 one-on-one interview with WFAA, Tyson said acting was a way to advocacy and change.

"I decided that I could not afford to just be an actress. I had several issues to address and I chose my career at a platform,” said Tyson.

Over the course of the interview, she talked about human rights, racial equality, and hoping that she could help make this world a better place.

"If we practice the old adage of do unto others as you would have them do unto you, we would be a much better world,” said Tyson.

She influenced many others to follow in her footsteps, something she said at the time gave her "great joy."

In a 2016 interview with Academy Award winner Viola Davis, she said Tyson changed the course of her life after Davis saw Tyson in her iconic role in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

“The birds stopped chirping. It was quiet and she walked into my heart,” said Davis.

Tyson touched people's hearts with her strength, grace and elegance.

"When I met Cicely Tyson, I met my grandmother. She set the standard for what we expect our young women who are growing up to take on an emulate,” said Flowers.

Two days before her death, Tyson released her memoir. She worked on the book for three years and walked us through her journey.

"A great loss but there is an African proverb that says one is not truly dead as long as they are remembered,” said Flowers.