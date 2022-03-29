Another Chip and Joana Gaines-founded realty firm coming to North Texas

Co-owners and registry brokers Justin and Theresa Mason are opening a Magnolia Realty office near Grapevine’s historic Main Street by the end of the summer.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Magnolia Realty is expanding its reach in the North Texas area.

The real estate company, founded by HGTV reality series Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2007, is opening a branch in Grapevine, according to co-owners and registry brokers Justin and Theresa Mason.

The Masons are renovating an office space at 128 E. Texas St. in Grapevine for the new branch, according to an announcement made earlier this month on the Magnolia Realty Grapevine Facebook page. You can watch the full announcement here.

In the past, the space has served as everything from a barbecue restaurant to law offices, according to the Masons.

Theresa Mason told WFAA that she and her husband had a small real estate brokerage in Grapevine from 2012-2020. and they had an opportunity to bring all of their agents over to Magnolia Realty in March of 2020.

From there, they developed " a great business relationship with the owners of the Argyle office and have partnered with them to open up the Grapevine location," said Theresa Mason.

The Magnolia Realty Grapevine location is expected to be open this summer.

The Masons posted a post-demo day update on the Facebook page on March 27. You can see the progress made on the renovations in that video here.

In the meantime, they are working out of the Magnolia Realty location in Argyle, which serves Denton County communities. Aside from these aforementioned branches, Magnolia Realty has one other location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Granbury, two offices in Austin, one in the Temple/Belton area, and of course, the original one in Waco.

The opening of Grapevine's location serves as a homecoming of sorts for Chip Gaines, who was once a standout baseball player for Grapevine High School.