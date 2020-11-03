An 11-year-boy underwent surgery Monday night after he was shot in both of his legs, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. near the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue in Dallas. When police arrived at the scene, officers applied tourniquets to the boy’s legs.

The boy was then rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery, according to officials. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police arrested Kervin Coleman, 30, in connection with the incident for making a weapon accessible to a juvenile. Officers say they found a rifle and handgun at the location of the shooting.

Coleman faces two charges, including injury to a child and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kervin Coleman, 30

Dallas police

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: