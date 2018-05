A 4-year-old was taken to Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth after a report of a near-drowning in Arlington on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The child's condition was unknown.

Emergency crews were dispatched about 4:15 p.m. to the incident in the 7400 block of Lands End Drive in southwest Arlington, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.

Police were still investigating the incident Sunday evening. No further details were available.

