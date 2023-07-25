Police investigating after child struck by vehicle in The Colony, officials say

Officers responded to the incident at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the intersection of Main Street and Memorial Drive.

THE COLONY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a child was reportedly struck by a vehicle in The Colony, officials said.

According to The Colony Police Department, officers responded to the incident at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the intersection of Main Street and Memorial Drive.

Police said emergency medics from The Colony Fire Department were called to the scene but didn’t release any information concerning the condition of the victim or if the driver involved will face charges.

Police would only say the victim is 14 years old and was transported to a hospital.

Crews have shut down the intersection as The Colony Police Department Accident Investigators work to determine what happened.