Sheriff: Child shot, killed by sibling who was playing with shotgun at NW Harris County apartment

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a boy was playing with a shotgun when it went off and struck his sibling.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened at the Bear Creek Crossing apartments, which are near Highway 6 and West Little York Road, Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, a child was playing with a shotgun when it went off and struck his older sibling. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said a teen sibling was also at the apartment at the time of the shooting but wasn't injured. He said all three siblings were alone at the apartment.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided if/when they become available.

Sheriff tweets

Awful incident. @HCSOTexas units responded to an apt unit at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments at 5535 Timber Creek Place. A child (possibly 9 yoa) was playing with a shotgun when it discharged and struck his sibling (possibly 10). The child was pronounced deceased at the 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tZHgpfRM17 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 24, 2022

scene. A teen sibling was also in the apt at the time, but was not injured. All three siblings were believed to be alone at the time. All info is preliminary, investigators are enroute to the scene. #HouNews 2/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 24, 2022