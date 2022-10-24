Sheriff: Child shot, killed by sibling who was playing with shotgun at NW Harris County apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
It happened at the Bear Creek Crossing apartments, which are near Highway 6 and West Little York Road, Gonzalez said.
According to Gonzalez, a child was playing with a shotgun when it went off and struck his older sibling. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gonzalez said a teen sibling was also at the apartment at the time of the shooting but wasn't injured. He said all three siblings were alone at the apartment.
