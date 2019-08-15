This story has been updated throughout.

A 9-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a bullet inside an apartment while caught in the crossfire during a gang shooting Wednesday evening, according to Dallas police.

Police initially responded to a shots-fired call at Roseland Townhomes at 3535 Munger Avenue near U.S. 75 at 5:25 p.m.

At least two gang members, maybe more, showed up to a townhome wanting a tenant to come outside, police said. It's possible that the tenant is also a gang member, police said.

The gang members went behind the townhome and opened fire after the tenant wouldn't come put, police said.

However, police said the gunshots hit the wrong home. That's when the 9-year-old girl was shot and killed, police said.

First responders administered CPR to the girl before taking her Baylor Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl's name is not being released out of respect for her family, police said.

No suspect information has been released, but Dallas police are looking for at least two suspects, possibly more. Police say they are on the lookout for possible retaliation.

This is the same area where four teens were shot and two were killed in June while playing dice when a vehicle drove by and began shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.