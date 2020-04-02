PLANO, Texas — A boy is in the hospital after being struck by a car Monday night in Plano, according to police.

Detectives with Plano police said the child was struck while he was running near the area of West Park Boulevard and Coit Road.

Around 10:30 p.m., Plano police posted to Facebook requesting help from the public in locating the boy’s mother. They described the boy as being 10 to 14 years old in the post.

They also said the boy was transported to the hospital after the incident.

A few hours later, police confirmed the boy's mother had been located.

As of Tuesday morning, the boy remains at the hospital. Officials have not released his condition at this time.

It is unclear if the driver who allegedly struck the child will face any charges.

