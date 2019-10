FRISCO, Texas — A child was taken to the hospital Monday morning after they were hit by a car in Frisco, the Frisco Police Department confirmed to WFAA.

FPD said the child's injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash occurred at Lebanon Road and Ruth Borchardt Drive.

There were no criminal charges pending ass of 8:25 a.m. Monday, according to FPD.

