Child found walking alone on Highway 121 in Grapevine early Friday, police say

The child, who is between 2 and 3 years old, was taken into CPS custody, according to Grapevine police.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A young child is in CPS custody after they were found walking along Highway 121 in Grapevine early Friday, according to police.

Officials say a driver spotted the child walking alone around 4:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Hall-Johnson Road.

Authorities say the child is 2 to 3 years old and was uninjured.

The child was not able to tell officers a name or address, police said.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the child's parents or learn of a child who was missing, according to Grapevine police.

CPS is investigating the case.

