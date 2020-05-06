Child found walking alone on Highway 121 in Grapevine early Friday, police say

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A young child is in CPS custody after they were found walking along Highway 121 in Grapevine early Friday, according to police.
Officials say a driver spotted the child walking alone around 4:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Hall-Johnson Road.
Authorities say the child is 2 to 3 years old and was uninjured.
The child was not able to tell officers a name or address, police said.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the child's parents or learn of a child who was missing, according to Grapevine police.
CPS is investigating the case.
Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
More from WFAA:
- Teen caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting in Dallas, officials say
- After 6 days of protests, Dallas town hall held to address police oversight board
- Dallas County records highest daily COVID-19 positive cases, on pace for deadliest week
- Protester shares list of demands; Fort Worth City Council votes to end curfew
- 'Racism is a public health crisis': COVID-19 and racial disparity