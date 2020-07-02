DALLAS — A 3-year-old boy is safe with his family after a car was allegedly stolen while the child was asleep in the backseat, authorities say.

The car was parked at a gas station off of Interstate 35 and Camp Wisdom Road around 3:10 a.m. Friday when someone took off with the vehicle, according to Dallas police.

Police were called by family members stating that the 3-year-old boy was asleep in the back of the vehicle.

Officers and Air One began searching for the vehicle. That's when one officer saw the car abandoned at another gas station off of Interstate 35 and Laural Land Road shortly after, according to authorities.

The child has been reunited with his family.

No suspects have been arrested as of 6:15 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: