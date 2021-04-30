Child dies after being attacked by family dog, Fort Worth police say

The child, who was under the age of 5, was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Oak Grove Road around 5 p.m. after reports of a dog attacking a child.

“Anytime there is a loss of life, it’s a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all first responders that responded to this call.” said Chief Neil Noakes said in a release.

The dog is in the custody of Fort Worth animal care and control, officials said.

No other information was immediately released.

The incident is under investigation by the Crimes Against Children unit, and the child's cause of death and identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, officials said.