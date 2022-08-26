Child dies after being found in car outside Mission, Texas elementary school

The child, who has not been identified, was only 5 years old.

MISSION, Texas — A child has died after they were found inside a vehicle outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, on Thursday.

The child, who has not been identified, was only 5-years-old. He was found in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Peredes Elementary School. First responders attempted CPR, but they said nothing could be done.

Authorities spoke at the press conference, saying the matter is still under investigation and they did not take any questions. But, they did say, "To our community members -- we do pride ourselves to provide exceptional education on La Joya Independent School District and we continue to work collectively to do so."

The district also said counseling services would be offered to students and staff at the elementary school.

The nonprofit Kids and Cars said this is the 19th child to die in a hot car nationwide this year and the 4th in Texas. The state of Texas ranks #1 in the nation for child hot car deaths by a large margin with at least 150 child hot car deaths since 1991.

More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990 and at least another 7,300 survived with varying types and severities of injuries, according to data collected by Kids and Car Safety. Approximately 87% of children who die in hot cars are age 3 or younger and the majority (56%) were unknowingly left by an otherwise loving, responsible parent or caregiver.